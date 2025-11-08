Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 170.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 291.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $118.03 and a 12-month high of $216.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.19.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $216.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $306.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

