Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,175 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1%

CMCSA stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

