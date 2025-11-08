Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of MNST stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.