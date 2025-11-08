Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,418,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,941,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 171,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 896.5% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 142,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 5,544 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,176.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. This trade represents a 7.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jones Trading raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,172.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 125.81%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

