Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,340 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

