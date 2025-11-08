Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $121,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SLNO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6%

SLNO stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of -2.92. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $66.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

