Equinox Partners Investment Ma Purchases 172,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $691,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,312,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,721.32. This trade represents a 8.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 276,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,040.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE GTE opened at $4.31 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 270.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

