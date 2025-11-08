Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aercap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Aercap by 24.8% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 129,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aercap in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Aercap by 162.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AER opened at $132.91 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Aercap

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.