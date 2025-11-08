Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.