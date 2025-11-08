Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires 61,680 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 129,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after purchasing an additional 286,201 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.