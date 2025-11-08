Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $32.40

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Stock Down 25.5%

FOXF stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $684.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $376.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.59 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.