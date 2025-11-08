Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $560.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

