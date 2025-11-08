Bensler LLC Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Bensler LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 219,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $2,815,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.