Garrison Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $388.88 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $285.13 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

