Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Starbucks Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

