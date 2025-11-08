Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.6% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,512,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,401,000 after buying an additional 158,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $72.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

