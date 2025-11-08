Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Has $946,000 Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 33,825.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

DSI opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

