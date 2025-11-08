Garrison Point Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

