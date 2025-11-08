Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 121,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

