Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,572 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $16,248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,493,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,459,000 after buying an additional 360,088 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1,476.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 168,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 157,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,034.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 152,630 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.79 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 22.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.