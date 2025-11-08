Q1 EPS Forecast for Almonty Industries Boosted by Analyst

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Almonty Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Almonty Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 366.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.72%.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALM opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.59. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almonty Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc is based in TORONTO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.