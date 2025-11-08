Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in The Chemours Company $CC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemours were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,487,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,069,000 after buying an additional 1,263,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,022,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 284,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 953,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 172,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of CC stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 32.02% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Zacks Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Chemours and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

