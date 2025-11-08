John Bicket Sells 20,723 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 20,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $798,249.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 492,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,503.96. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, November 4th, John Bicket sold 149,277 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $5,812,846.38.

On Tuesday, October 21st, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $6,572,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $6,519,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, John Bicket sold 36,579 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,371,712.50.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, John Bicket sold 133,421 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $5,199,416.37.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 40,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,435,795.20.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, John Bicket sold 129,680 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $4,586,781.60.

On Wednesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 67,349 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,271.36.

On Tuesday, August 19th, John Bicket sold 102,651 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,432,649.44.

Samsara Trading Up 2.2%

IOT opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.33 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,229,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,467,000 after buying an additional 352,829 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.