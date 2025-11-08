Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

