Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 488 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $309,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 357,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,697,000 after buying an additional 70,457 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USLM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 12,100 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $1,445,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,328,624. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $115.70 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.12.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

