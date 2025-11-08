Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $836,000 Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 107,001 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $30.99 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -154.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $104,067.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,093.20. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

