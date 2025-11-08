Praxis Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day moving average is $218.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.17.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

