Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crocs were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 541.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

