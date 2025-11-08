Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,374 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,674 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $59,638,000 after purchasing an additional 103,682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Thor Industries Trading Up 1.9%

THO stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $118.85.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

