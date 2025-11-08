Lindsay Larrick Sells 22,669 Shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Larrick sold 22,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $566,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 143,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,800. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BKV Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE BKV opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BKV Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -126.81 and a beta of 1.70.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $322.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. BKV had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BKV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BKV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in BKV during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of BKV by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BKV by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

