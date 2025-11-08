Lindsay Larrick Sells 22,669 Shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Larrick sold 22,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $566,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 143,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,800. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BKV Stock Up 2.4%
NYSE BKV opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BKV Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -126.81 and a beta of 1.70.
BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $322.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. BKV had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on BKV
Institutional Trading of BKV
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BKV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in BKV during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of BKV by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BKV by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.
BKV Company Profile
BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BKV
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.