Vikas Gupta Acquires 11,500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the acquisition, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE OHI opened at $43.54 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.48 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 123.6% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 918,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,762,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.0% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,673,000 after buying an additional 1,386,887 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

