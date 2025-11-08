William Blair Has Bullish Forecast for EverQuote Q1 Earnings

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVER. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

EverQuote Stock Up 2.6%

EVER opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $928.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.53.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 123,728 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $126,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 115,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,574.20. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $20,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,598,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,614,932.82. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 958,113 shares of company stock valued at $22,295,496 over the last 90 days. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.