What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for ECPG Q1 Earnings?

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECPG. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $10,118,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 92,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 54,568 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

