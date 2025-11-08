What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Ur Energy Q2 Earnings?

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ur Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.41.

Ur Energy Price Performance

URG stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $466.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Ur Energy has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ur Energy news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 198,618 shares of Ur Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $266,148.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 324,775 shares in the company, valued at $435,198.50. The trade was a 37.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 74,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $98,639.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 555,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,708.80. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 739,346 shares of company stock worth $1,162,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341,627 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Ur Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,265,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,738 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 19,644,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,764 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ur Energy by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,172,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 8,194,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,069,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 1,167,791 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

