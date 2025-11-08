Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 184.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 177.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 355.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,584.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,104. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MWA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

