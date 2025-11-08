Bensler LLC Invests $21.27 Million in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 672,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,000. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

