Bensler LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Bensler LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,547,000 after buying an additional 480,559 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 333,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

