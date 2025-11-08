Bensler LLC Cuts Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Bensler LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth $1,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,909,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after buying an additional 156,078 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 2.2%

FSCO opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

