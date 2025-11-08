Bensler LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Bensler LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 829,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 83,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 5.5%

INDA opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

