Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN is Florin Court Capital LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 3.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.93 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

