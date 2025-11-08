Florin Court Capital LLP Invests $7.79 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 594,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 8.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

