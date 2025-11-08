Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Sells 1,300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Climber Capital SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Climber Capital SA now owns 149,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.