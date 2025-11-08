Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.4271 and last traded at $0.4450. 28,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 56,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4516.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

