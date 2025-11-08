Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,998 Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 197.4% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

CGSD opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.1087 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

