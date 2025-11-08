Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 398.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 144,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.