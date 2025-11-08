Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Stock Holdings Lowered by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. reduced its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,823 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $79.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

