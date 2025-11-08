Bensler LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

