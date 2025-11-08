Bensler LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,005,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,457,000 after buying an additional 144,986 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,837,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,281,000 after buying an additional 397,857 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,325,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,999,000 after buying an additional 337,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,176,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,710,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $89.57 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

