New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.8601 and last traded at $0.87. 22,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 88,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 4.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

