SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 2,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYCF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 145,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 349.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period.

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.

