SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 2,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.
The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.
